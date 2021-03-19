FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale discounts Marshall speakers, Switch Lite, more

-
Best Buy is heading into the weekend with its latest 3-day sale today, discounting a selection of Macs, TVs, smart home gear, headphones, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $35, with no-cost curbside pickup available as well. Our top pick is the Marshall Stockwell II Speaker at $169.99 in Indigo. Down from $200, today’s offer is a rare discount on the recently-released colorway and a new all-time low on this style.

Delivering portable audio with an IPX4 water-resistant form-factor, Marshall’s Stockwell II mixes things up with a vintage design inspired by old school audio equipment. With over 20-hours of playback per charge, you’ll also enjoy Bluetooth connectivity and built-in controls to tweak bass and treble alongside volume. A leather carrying handle completes the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 210 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable deals from the 3-day sale:

Be sure to check out all of the offers in this weekend’s sale right here. With plenty of notable discounts live only through Sunday, you’ll want to make sure to lock-in the savings now before the Best Buy 3-day sale ends.

Marshall Stockwell II features:

Built for life on the road, this compact portable spekaer offers 20+ hours of playtime. Weighing only 1.4kg, Stockwell II packs a solid punch despite its pint-sized frame. Stockwell II utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. three class D amplifiers power its subwoofer, front and rear facing tweeters, for a sound that’s brilliantly powerful and clear.

