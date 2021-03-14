Score Nintendo Switch Lite with a $20 Amazon credit for $199

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with a $20 Amazon credit for $199 shipped when applying code 8RLOZI4Z5INC at checkout. Amounting to $119 in overall value here, today’s discount is a rare chance to score the console at a discount. Switch Lite delivers access to the entire catalog of Nintendo’s latest titles including Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing, and Mario Odyssey, but in a more compact and portable design than the larger hybrid model. Its 5.5-inch touchscreen pairs with integrated controls and comes in a variety of colorful designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those looking for a great way to spend the $20 promotional credit will want to take a look at this PowerA Stealth Case Kit for $15. Alongside a case to protect your console in between gaming sessions, you’ll also get screen protector and some other gear. Or you could leverage the Amazon credit towards one of Nintendo’s Switch games.

Otherwise, go check out all of the discounts in our apps and games guide right now. We’re still tracking a collection of PowerA controllers and other accessories for your new Nintendo handheld starting at $15.

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more.

