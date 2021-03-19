Save up to 25% on shower heads in today’s 1-day Amazon sale from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 25% off a selection of shower heads from brands like AquaDance, DreamSpa, and more starting at $19.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the DreamSpa Square Rainfall Shower Head at $35.99. Down from its usual $48 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a stainless steel design, this 9-inch shower head arrives with a square form-factor and a bundled handheld shower output. The rainfall feature will help bring a more spa-like vibe to your daily showers, as well. Over 585 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the price cuts in today’s sale right here. Whether the water pressure on your existing shower head just isn’t cutting it any more or you’re looking for a model with some higher-end features, you’ll find plenty of offerings on sale today from $20. And with as much as 25% in savings to take advantage of, the discounts are just as steep as they are ubiquitous.

DreamSpa Square Rainfall Shower Head features:

Use luxurious rainfall shower head for drenching Rainfall Showerhead, or pamper with new state-of-the-art hand shower featuring convenient push-button flow control | Hold the Handheld Shower and switch its flow settings with the same hand. Extra Large 9 Inch Face for shoulder-to-shoulder water flow coverage

