Amazon’s Rivet Henrik Chair will modernize your dining room or office at $40.50 (Save 49%)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Henrik Modern Chair for $40.59 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to modernize your dining room, office, or an entirely different space this affordable chair is worth a look. It features an open-backed design and the entire thing is comprised of wood, steel, and plastic. Measurements work out to 18.5 by 21.5 by 31.1 inches and seat height is 18.1 inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

And if you’re primarily after seating that you’ll only need here and there, consider Flash Furniture’s Plastic Folding Chair at $23. It foregoes a flashy design, but embraces a style that can be easily collapsed to take up a minimal amount of space when not in use. Well over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Oh, and don’t forget that you can currently grab two of Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves for $10.50 each. We’ve also spotted a 3-pack of Tekbond Super Glue for only $2 Prime shipped. And today only, Woot is offering home purifier and de/humidifier deals from $24. For many other discounts like this, peek at our home goods guide.

Amazon Rivet Henrik Modern Dining Chair features:

This modern open-backed chair with its stylish European design easily complements many dining room tables. Its professional look makes it an excellent fit in an office or living room as well. Made of sturdy beech, steel, and plastic, it will last and adapt to any changes in the surrounding decor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!