Make espresso, cappuccino, and lattes at home with Cuisinart’s brewer, now $240 (20% off)

$240

Home Depot is offering the Cuisinart Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte Brewer for $239.96 shipped with the code SMALLS2021 at checkout. Down 20% from its normal going rate at Best Buy, you’ll find that today’s deal is the best available. If you’re after a high-quality brew in the mornings to jump-start your day, this is a great way to get that. It features presets and menu options that can allow you to make custom espresso, cappuccino, and latte flavors. There’s a frothing mechanism that can fill your cup with foamy milk or cream for a “cafe-grade experience.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the automation and features of today’s lead deal to save some cash. The Amazon Basics Espresso Maker is available for $66.50 right now. It still features an espresso brewer, though it trades in the 19-bar pressure for 15-bar. This is plenty for a great cup of espresso, however, and is worth considering given how much it saves.

After checking out the deal above, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other great discounts. Just today, we’re seeing sales on food storage containers, toasters, air fryers, and much more. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about the Cuisinart Espresso Machine:

The Cuisinart Espresso Defined Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte Machine features 19 bars of pressure and brews intensely rich espresso beverages topped with a silky rich crema. A powerful frothing mechanism creates velvety-smooth foam for a barista-quality cappuccino or latte. Presets and menu options let users adjust flavor strength, brew temperature and froth volume to customize beverages. Compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine capsules that eject right into the waste bin. Enjoy all your favorite gourmet espresso drinks – easy start to finish.

