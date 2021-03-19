Save 40% on this Bella Pro 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster at $30 shipped (Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster for $29.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention on the silver model, and the lowest we can find. This model stands out from the pack with its digital touchscreen display which shows a countdown timer and allows users to choose between additional toasting options: bagel, defrost, or reheat. From there, you’re looking at a 1000-watt heating system, extra wide slots (large enough for bagels and Texas toast), a removable crumb tray, seven shade settings, and a stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

The Amazon Basics 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster sells for under $26 and makes for a solid alternative. While you won’t get the touchscreen display here, it will get the job done for less. Or, take a look at this slightly more modern looking $25 Black+Decker 2-slice extra-wide model instead. Both options carry solid 4+ star ratings as well.

More on the Bella Pro Series Digital Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1000-watt toasting system and 7 setting shade control designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

