Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer returns to Amazon low at $30 shipped today (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is up to 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. These air fryers are great way to have those crispy fried treats every once in a while with the family, and without all of the oil. Alongside the 3.6-quart capacity, this one has a dishwasher-safe basket and cooking tray for easy clean-ups, a cool touch housing for safety, and an adjustable thermostat to support a wide range of recipe ideas (check our roundup of the best upcoming cookbooks while you’re at it). Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s air fryer offerings will show just how notable today’s deal is. Not only is this easily once of the best in the price range, but there aren’t really very many (if any at all), on Amazon for $30 right now. Just make sure you have a set of silicone-coated tongs laying around so you can safely remove your fried foods without scratching the interior.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals including the Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker. But you’ll also find some notable price drops o things like Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool, the latest Home Depot patio furniture sale, and Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves, among much more.

More on the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven:

Achieve the deep-fried flavor you love, without all the oil and added calories. The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer allows you to bake, fry and roast like a pro. This airfryer requires little to no oil, so there’s less of that fried oil smell lingering in the house and less fat that you’re consuming. It’s large 3.5-liter capacity and flat basket gives you the ability to cook enough for a hungry crowd all at once. Skip the microwave! Reheat soggy leftovers in the air fryer to return them to their original texture. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast chicken thighs, or heat up leftovers for a quick and easy meal.

