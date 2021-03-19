FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OXO’s 6-qt. POP Food Storage Container hits Amazon low at $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

-
AmazonHome GoodsOXO
40% off $12

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart OXO Good Grips POP Food Storage Container for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This container is great for storing left overs or just as a whole new pantry setup for dry snacks, baking ingredients, and more. This 6-quart, airtight container locks in freshness and features a BPA-free construction that can get thrown right in the dishwasher. The dual function lid handle doubles as a button for easily removing excess air trapped in there. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if you’re not looking for a pantry-ready solution or something that might be on display, opt for this $8 pack of Ziploc containers instead. Then carry solid ratings from thousands an you’ll receive individual containers for lunches and smaller leftovers. 

You’ll also want to swing by our home goods guide for additional kitchenware deals today including KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener, this digital touchscreen toaster, and Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer. That’s on top of up to 25% off shower heads in today’s 1-day Amazon sale, this 18-piece wall-mountable screwdriver set, and GermGuardian’s HEPA Air Purifier Tower

More on the OXO Good Grips POP Container:

  • OXO Good Grips POP Containers’ airtight, space-efficient design keeps dry foods fresh and your cupboards organized
  • New shapes, sizes and BPA free, dishwasher-safe construction stack perfectly with all POP Containers and can be customized to fit any space
  • Convenient fill line makes it easy to store staples like cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, nuts and snacks
  • Brand-new line of solution-based accessories easily attach to the underside of POP Container lids. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

OXO

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Greenworks’ electric leaf blower is perfect for s...
Your cat will be furious if you don’t buy this sc...
This highly-rated metal adjustable smartphone and table...
This leather-wrapped lamp delivers a modern look for $2...
Intel’s NUC 9 Pro Kit features an 8-core Xeon and...
PowerA’s Xbox MOGA Mobile Clip just dropped 50%, ...
Gerber’s $10 EAB Pocket Knife uses replaceable ut...
This 18-piece wall-mountable screwdriver set is yours f...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Bundle LEGO’s Fast & Furious Dodge Charger with a Ducati bike for $139, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
New low

Greenworks’ electric leaf blower is perfect for spring yard work at a low of $25.50

$25.50 Learn More
54% off

Your cat will be furious if you don’t buy this scratching pad at $6 Prime shipped (Save 54%)

$6 Learn More
Reg. $15

This highly-rated metal adjustable smartphone and tablet stand is yours for $9.50 (35% off)

$9.50 Learn More
27% off

This leather-wrapped lamp delivers a modern look for $25.50 (Save 27%)

$25.50 Learn More
3-days only

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale discounts Marshall speakers, Switch Lite, more

Shop now Learn More
Up to $560 off

Intel’s NUC 9 Pro Kit features an 8-core Xeon and supports PCIe + more at a low of $1,072

$1,072 Learn More
50% off

PowerA’s Xbox MOGA Mobile Clip just dropped 50%, now $7.50 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$7.50 Learn More