OXO’s 6-qt. POP Food Storage Container hits Amazon low at $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart OXO Good Grips POP Food Storage Container for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This container is great for storing left overs or just as a whole new pantry setup for dry snacks, baking ingredients, and more. This 6-quart, airtight container locks in freshness and features a BPA-free construction that can get thrown right in the dishwasher. The dual function lid handle doubles as a button for easily removing excess air trapped in there. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you’re not looking for a pantry-ready solution or something that might be on display, opt for this $8 pack of Ziploc containers instead. Then carry solid ratings from thousands an you’ll receive individual containers for lunches and smaller leftovers.

You’ll also want to swing by our home goods guide for additional kitchenware deals today including KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener, this digital touchscreen toaster, and Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer. That’s on top of up to 25% off shower heads in today’s 1-day Amazon sale, this 18-piece wall-mountable screwdriver set, and GermGuardian’s HEPA Air Purifier Tower.

More on the OXO Good Grips POP Container:

OXO Good Grips POP Containers’ airtight, space-efficient design keeps dry foods fresh and your cupboards organized

New shapes, sizes and BPA free, dishwasher-safe construction stack perfectly with all POP Containers and can be customized to fit any space

Convenient fill line makes it easy to store staples like cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, nuts and snacks

Brand-new line of solution-based accessories easily attach to the underside of POP Container lids.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!