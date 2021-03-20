Anker adds Bluetooth to your car with its Roav SmartCharge FM Transmitter at under $20

AnkerDirect (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Roav SmartCharge F2 Bluetooth FM Transmitter for $19.90 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked since early December. If you still rely on a wired connection to play music from your smartphone in the car, this Anker-branded solution is ready to help you cut the cord. Once paired with your phone over Bluetooth it’ll convert audio into a playable FM radio station that you can tune to in the car. Two integrated PowerIQ 2.0 fast charging USB ports allow you to easily refuel a wide variety of devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forfeit Anker branding and you can grab VicTsing’s competing Bluetooth FM Transmitter for $12 Prime shipped. As with the lead deal, you’ll get two USB ports, but bear in mind that only one offers Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The other tops out at 1-amp, which could prove to slow when using GPS and other intensive tasks.

Other notable deals you may be interested in range from SanDisk’s 1TB Ultra microSD card at $175.50, this metal smartphone and tablet stand at $9.50 Prime shipped, and elago’s new MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $21. If you like what you see, check out our guide of smartphone accessories to see what else is up for grabs.

Anker Roav SmartCharge F2 Bluetooth FM Transmitter features:

Stable Connection: Stream your favorite music straight from your phone to your car’s sound system via stable Bluetooth and FM connections.

Hands-Free Calls: Bluetooth 4.2 provides a strong, stable connection for reliable hands-free calling that you can hear through your car’s stereo.

Dual USB Ports: Enjoy simultaneous high-speed charging for driver and passenger or plug a USB drive into the top port to play saved files through your car’s sound system.

