FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago’s new MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand sees first discount to $21

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
New low $21

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $20.89 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $24, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen on the recent release which just launched at the beginning of the year. Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this stand has a cone-shaped design that’ll turn your existing MagSafe charger into a more desk or nightstand-friendly dock. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 devices and is a great way to keep tabs on notifications and the like while charging. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of elago’s similar MS2 stand. Then head below for more.

If you have yet to get in the MagSafe game, going with the more affordable Aukey Magnetic Wireless Charger for $16 at Amazon is a great option to take for a spin. You’ll benefit from 7.5W charging speeds in a similar form-factor to the official MagSafe offerings from Apple, but without the more premium price. We found it to be a compelling option in our recent hands-on review.

Then be sure to head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts today. Even though St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, you can still save 15% on Satechi’s latest chargers and accessories, including its own take on the MagSafe-compatible wireless charging stand.

elago MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms1 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iphone 12 models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Switch controllers, cases, and docks from $13: PowerA, ...
Save 20% on Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 docks o...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $...
Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros $39, Fa...
GermGuardian’s HEPA Air Purifier Tower with air q...
Apple Watch Series 5 now up to $300 off with deals on N...
Amazon offers at-home facial steamers up to 50% off fro...
Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer returns to...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Switch controllers, cases, and docks from $13: PowerA, RDS, Nintendo, more up to 40% off

From $13 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 19, 2021 – iPhone 11 Pro goes FREE, Apple Watch Series 5 $300 off, more

Listen now
40% off

Save 40% on this Bella Pro 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster at $30 shipped (Today only)

$30 Learn More
65% off

Chaco, KEEN, TEVA, and other footwear up to 65% off just in time for spring hiking from $17

from $17 Learn More

Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month

Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 docks on sale from $104

From $104 Learn More
90% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $40, more

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pavilion, Kingdom Rush HD, Rogue Hearts, more

FREE+ Learn More