elago’s new MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand sees first discount to $21

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $20.89 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $24, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen on the recent release which just launched at the beginning of the year. Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this stand has a cone-shaped design that’ll turn your existing MagSafe charger into a more desk or nightstand-friendly dock. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 devices and is a great way to keep tabs on notifications and the like while charging. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of elago’s similar MS2 stand. Then head below for more.

If you have yet to get in the MagSafe game, going with the more affordable Aukey Magnetic Wireless Charger for $16 at Amazon is a great option to take for a spin. You’ll benefit from 7.5W charging speeds in a similar form-factor to the official MagSafe offerings from Apple, but without the more premium price. We found it to be a compelling option in our recent hands-on review.

Then be sure to head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts today. Even though St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, you can still save 15% on Satechi’s latest chargers and accessories, including its own take on the MagSafe-compatible wireless charging stand.

elago MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms1 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iphone 12 models.

