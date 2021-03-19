FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated metal adjustable smartphone and tablet stand is yours for $9.50 (35% off)

Reg. $15 $9.50

Leader Seller (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the Licheers Metal Adjustable Smartphone and Tablet Stand for $9.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $15, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model is compatible with just about all smartphones and tablets up to 10-inches and features a weighted metal base with an aluminum alloy stand as well as anti-skid silicone to protect your devices. Easily adjustable (5- to 90-degrees) it can also raise from 5.1-inches to 9-inches high and features a mini storage tray for headphones, keys, and more as well as leaving your charging port accessible. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

If the design on today’s lead deal isn’t doing anything for you, take a look at the MoKo Phone and Tablet Stand for just over $5 Prime shipped. While not height adjustable, it does provide various angles to rest your device and carries even better ratings from over 10,800 Amazon customers. 

But we plenty of discounted option in this category to check out. Those include elago’s new MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand as well as ESR’s adjustable HaloLock MagSafe model, and in the ongoing Satechi St. Patrick’s Day sale. This Anker sale at Amazon is still live with a number of options from $11 alongside everything you will find in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup as well. 

More on the Licheers Metal Smartphone and Tablet Stand:

Licheers cell phone stand for desk comes with a weighted metal base, an aluminum alloy rod that makes a lower centre of gravity.This iPhone holder stand is stable enough to support all mobile phones, iPhone 11/11 Pro/Max/X/MAX/XR/8/8P, Note 10/9/8/Plus, S10/S9/S8, Switch, iPad Mini, iPad Air, small tablet, and so on. (NOTE: IT MIGHT NOT SUITABLE FOR DEVICES OVER 10 INCH.) This cell phone stand holder is adjustable in height from 5.1″ (12.95cm) to 9″(22.86cm) to raise your phone screen to eye level, which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain. 

