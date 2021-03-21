Withings Body+ Apple Health Scale hits $79 (Save 21%), more on sale from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Body+ Smart Scale for $79 shipped. Down from the usual $100 price tag, you’re saving 21% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price since November where it was $10 less. This Withings body composition scale not only allows you to track weight, but a whole host of other stats including body fat, muscle mass, water percentage, and more. Everything can be transferred to Apple Health thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as other fitness ecosystems, and a built-in display showcases info in real time so you won’t always have to pull out a phone to see progress. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Withings deals:

Last week, we saw the Withings sleep tracking pad go on sale for $79, which completes all of the aforementioned deals today. But then be sure to check out this ongoing collection of Garmin smartwatches which are upwards of 28% off and have prices starting at $84.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale features:

Track your weight and body composition with this Withings Body Smart Wi-Fi scale. Its position-control technology provides accurate weight and BMI measurements, and it sends health stats to your smartphone via the Health Mate app. This multiuser Withings Body Wi-Fi scale records and monitors data of up to eight individuals to keep the whole family on track.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!