Add sleep data to Apple Health with Withings’ tracking pad, now $79 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $79.20 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since Christmas. With loads of apps and wearables out there that track your sleep, it can be easy to overlook a drastically simpler option like this Withings tracking pad. Once plugged in and paired with your phone it’ll be able to keep tabs on sleep cycles, heart rate, snoring and more. The Withings Health Mate app ties in with Apple Health, automatically logging stats for you to check out whenever the need or desire strikes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If wearing a fitness tracker while sleeping won’t bother you, consider Amazfit Band 5 instead. It’ll only set you back $34 and still manages to deliver a plethora of features like sleep tracking in addition to built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, around the clock heart-rate stats, and the list goes on. Learn more in our release coverage.

That’s not the only wearable that will get the job done. In fact, there are several on sale right now. Examples include Amazfit GTS 2 at $155 and its T-Rex Smartwatch for $100. And if you’re a golfer, be sure to check out Garmin’s latest Approach lineup. Each option features a sunlight-readable display, a perk that’s bound to come in handy this summer.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

Delivers sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances. Algorithms used to analyze the data have been validated with a team of sleep experts

Detect sleep pattern interruptions which can impair the restorativeness of your sleep

Wake to a daily Sleep Score to understand what makes a good night’s sleep and how you can improve

