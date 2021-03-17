FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 28% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 off, more from $84

-
From $84

Amazon offers the Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire GPS Smartwatch for $730 shipped. Down from its $900 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $170 in savings, comes within a cent of the all-time low, and is the second-best discount to date. Garmin’s high-end fenix 6S Sapphire delivers a rugged wearable geared towards helping you nail those fitness resolutions. Headlined by up to 34-hour battery life, other notable inclusions here include PacePro workout guidance, a stainless steel build and the ability to track heart rate, Pulse Ox, sleep, VO2 max, and other stats. Alongside built-in GPS, there’s also built-in topographic maps for hikers, as well as Ski slope maps. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $84.

Other notable Garmin deals:

While you can still take advantage of the lowest prices of the year on Apple Watch SE from $259, there are even more wearable deals in our fitness tracker hub. Right now, Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch is down to $100 alongside the brand’s GTS 2 Mini tracker at $85.

Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch features:

The smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S sapphire multisport GPS Watches let you add mapping, music, intelligent pace Planning and more to your workouts, without adding bulk to your wrist. Advanced training status, running and cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates are right at your fingertips. Plus, a first-of-its-kind pacepro feature keeps your pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course.

