Powerbeats Pro see rare drop to $168 in all styles (Save 33%), more from $60

-
Save 40% From $60

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Beats headphones starting at $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise delivery will run you $6. Headlining is the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earphones in a variety of colors for $167.99. Down from the normally up to $249 going rate, you’ll pay $200 at Amazon for select styles right now. Today’s offer is a rare chance to score the entire collection of earbud colorways on sale, comes within $18 of the all-time low, and is one of the best discounts to date.

Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 49,000 customers at Amazon has left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Other notable Beats headphone deals:

Then be sure to shop the entire collection of Beats headphone deals right here. Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a rare discount on Google Pixel Buds, which have seen the first price cut of 2021 and are now down to $159. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, as well.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

