Google Pixel Buds see first price cut of 2021 down to $159

B&H currently offers the Google Pixel Buds for $159 shipped. Down from the usual $179 going rate, today’s offer is marking the first notable discount we’ve seen since the holiday season and a new 2021 low. Google’s latest pair of Pixel Buds deliver a bevy of notable features including a true wireless design with up to 24-hours of battery life thanks to the wireless charging case and fast-pairing. On top of built-in Assistant, there’s also an Adaptive Sound mode that adjusts audio based on the noise around you. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 785 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

A great alternative to consider from the lead deal are the popular Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds for $130 at Amazon. You’ll be kicking some of the more tight-knit features found on the first-party earbuds aside, but will lock-in a more affordable price tag alongside all of the notable functionality here. Highlights include up to 26 hours of listening time, adjustable EQ settings, and added active noise cancellation. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating.

This morning saw Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return to the all-time low at $170, marking only the second notable price cut to date so far. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including the Ultimate Ears FITS Earbuds which landed at a new all-time low of $199 and are joined by the very first discount on Microsoft’s new Surface Earbuds at $172.

Google Pixel Buds features:

Workout without the wires when you use these wireless Google Pixel Buds earbuds. Sensors in each bud detect your voice and eliminate background noise so you can take and make clear calls, and water resistance makes these in-ear headphones the ideal fitness buddy. With Google Assistant built right in, these white Google Pixel Buds earbuds help you check the weather or search your contact list with just a tap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!