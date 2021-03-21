Woot’s 1-day sale discounts prev-gen. MacBook Air and Pro models from $690

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation Macs starting at $690. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of Apple’s MacBook Air and Pro models from the pre-M1 era ranging from some entry-level machines to fully-loaded models and everything in-between. Whether you’re looking to get a family member their first Mac and don’t need the latest and greatest or just want a budget-friendly offering, today’s sale is worth a look. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from the Woot Mac event:

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

