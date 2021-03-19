Apple Watch Series 5 now up to $300 off with deals on Nike+, Cellular models, more

Best Buy is currently clearing out Apple Watch Series 5 with up to $300 in savings to be had on cellular models, Nike+ editions, and more. Free shipping is available across the board. Amazon is also getting in on the savings with select models, as well. Our top pick is the Stainless Steel 40mm GPS + Cellular model with Space Black Milanese Loop band for $449. Down from its $749 going rate, today’s offer is $50 below our previous mention and a new low on this style.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Yesterday also happened to see a rare discount go live on this official Apple Watch Sport Loop band at $42. But when it comes to deals on third-party offerings, we’re still tracking a Nike sport-style pride strap at $10 as well as this stainless steel link band that’s still on sale for $14.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

