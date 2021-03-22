FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Disney and Fortnite toy sale from $3.50: Monopoly, collectibles, more up to 61% off

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 61% off toys and games from Disney, Hasbro, Fortnite, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and we are looking at 4+ star ratings across the board. This is a perfect chance to take care of some upcoming gifts, add to your Fortnite collection, or score some new titles for game night. We are seeing some great deals on Monopoly and other board games, as well as Sesame Street toys, Star Wars card games, and much more. The deals start from $3.50 and you’ll find our top picks below. 

Amazon Gold Box toy/game sale:

After you have browsed through today’s Gold Box toy sale, head over to our LEGO guide for even more. Here’s everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Marvel kits and all of the latest deals on building kits starting from $8. Just make sure you check out the Osmo Easter sale for some solid Easter STEM deals at up to 30% off

More on the Disney Villains Monopoly:

  • MONOPOLY GAME: DISNEY VILLAINS EDITION: Disney fans can enjoy playing this edition of the Monopoly board game that features the classic villains seen in Disney movies
  • VILLAIN TOKENS: Play as a favorite Disney villain: Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent, or Hook. Each character has special ability depicted on their Power card
  • POISON APPLE CARDS: The Monopoly Game: Disney Villains Edition includes Poison Apple cards that give players an advantage such as stealing coins and properties, and placing free Thickets

