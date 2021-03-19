After getting some new details on the upcoming UCS Republic Gunship direct from The LEGO Group yesterday, we’re now ending the week with a first look at what to expect from the Marvel 2021 summer wave. With a series of kits from upcoming films and Disney+ series to a lineup highlighting some of the most iconic moments in the MCU, there’s a collection of new builds on the way geared toward younger builders and collectors alike. Head below for everything we know so far on the LEGO Summer 2021 Marvel lineup.

With both of the winter LEGO waves already released, we’re now turning our attention to what to expect from the summer. We’ve already broken down all of the expectations from the upcoming Star Wars lineup, and now new reports are giving us a first look at all that is to come from the Marvel side of things.

As always here, nothing is finalized yet from The LEGO Group, as they’ve been known to delay kits or straight up cancel them, not to mention adjust pricing. But as of now, we’re looking at a collection of new kits available in summer 2021 from all parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including past films, Disney+ shows, and upcoming theatrical releases.

Avengers: The Infinity Saga

The LEGO Group looks to be kicking off its upcoming 2021 summer wave of Marvel kits with a new line of kits that take a walk down memory lane through the MCU. Deemed the Avengers: The Infinity Saga series, these builds will assemble some of the best-known moments from the first decade of the blockbusters with six different creations.

Each one centers around a specific film from the Marvel universe and star many of the iconic heroes from the Avengers and beyond. From Iron Man and Captain America who started it all to favorites like Black Panther, it looks like you’ll be able to assemble scenes all the way up through Avengers: Endgame.

Here’s a look at all of the upcoming kits.

Benetar: $150 | 1,901 pieces

| 1,901 pieces Avengers Endgame Final Battle: $90 | 527 pieces

| 527 pieces Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem: $50 | 479 pieces

| 479 pieces Sanctuary II: $30 | 265 pieces

| 265 pieces Black Panther Dragon Flyer: $20 | 202 pieces

| 202 pieces Captain America and Hydra Face-Off: $10 | 49 pieces

LEGO Marvel Helmet Sets on the way, too

Alongside The LEGO Group’s journey down the MCU memory lane, we’re also going to be getting a series of new brick-built helmets. We already got a look at one of these superhero busts, with the Spider-Man Carnage set having gone up for pre-order last week. Now we know that there will be a similar Venom set going live later this year that clocks in at 565 pieces and has a $60 price tag.

That’s alongside arguably the most exciting of these adult-focused LEGO Marvel Summer 2021 kits, with an Infinity Gauntlet being assembled in the coming months. This creation will stack up to 590 pieces and assembles the iconic weapon from Avengers Infinity War and Endgame at a $70 price point.

LEGO summer 2021 Marvel sets from upcoming films

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is also slated to grow quite a bit this year following the release of WandaVision. Scheduled to debut in the summer of 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be getting a LEGO debut with some Marvel kits of its own. As of now there are two builds on the way from the film.

Escape from the Ten Rings: $30 | 321 pieces

| 321 pieces Battle at the Ancient Village: $30 | part count unknown

MCU fans who have been waiting for Eternals to finally release will have even more kits to assemble starring the new superhero team. These have been teased for quite a while now and even appeared in catalogs from The LEGO Group back when the movie was slated to originally release in theaters earlier this year.

Rise of the Domo: $90 | 1,040 pieces

| 1,040 pieces In Arishem’s Shadow: $60 | 693 pieces

| 693 pieces Deviant Ambush!: $25 | 197 pieces

| 197 pieces Eternals’ Aerial Assault: $10 | 133 pieces

As for the Disney+ side of the LEGO Marvel 2021 lineup, the summer is slated to only bring a single creation to market. There’s no indication on whether it’ll be themed to WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Solider, or Loki, nor do we know the price or part count. But hey, at least the TV shows are going to be getting some love!

9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes to LEGO Marvel, the kits have long been focused a bit too much on promoting the films that each of the waves releases with, generally favoring play features over collectibility. But with many of the upcoming Marvel summer 2021 kits, it looks like The LEGO Group has plenty in-store for older fans looking to bring some MCU action to their brick-built displays.

I’m personally so excited about the Avengers: The Infinity Saga collection in particular, with the lineup’s flagship Benetar set really catching my eye. It’ll be quite exciting to get a larger version of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s iconic ship that hopefully does the vehicle justice.

