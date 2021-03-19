FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bundle LEGO’s Fast & Furious Dodge Charger with a Ducati bike for $139, more from $8

Zavvi is currently bundling the LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger with the Ducati Panigale V4 R Motorbike for $138.99 shipped when adding both to your cart. Down from the usual $170 going rate that you’d pay for both kits together, today’s offer is a rare discount on both of the Technic builds, nearly 20% in savings, and the very first price cut of any kind on the Fast & Furious build. Dom’s Dodge Charger assembles the iconic car out of 1,077 pieces and stacks up to over 15-inches long, while the Ducati Motorbike is crafted from 646 pieces and clocks in at over 12-inches in length. Both pack in plenty of authentic elements including working suspensions, detailed engines, and more. Head below for more from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals:

But if you’re after the latest from The LEGO Group, we’re still tracking a series of all-time lows on its new 2021 kits from $12. But then be sure to check out all of the builds that launched at the start of March, as well as the new details on the upcoming UCS Republic Gunship.

LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger features:

Almost 20 years on from its original release, the Fast & Furious franchise is still going strong with eight more entrances into the film series. Known for its full throttle races, high octane stunt scenes and jaw dropping cars – it’s known by petrol heads and movie goers around the world. There are several iconic vehicles to come from the franchise, with one being Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) Dodge Charger. The classic 1970’s American muscle car is a real fan-favourite and it’s been given the LEGO Technic treatment, and fans can now experience the action like never before.

