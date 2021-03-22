FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case sees rare discount to $112

Amazon currently offers the Apple Smart Battery iPhone 11 Pro Case for $111.99 shipped. Down from its usual $129 going rate, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen since November with today’s offer coming within $9 of our previous mention and marking the third-lowest price to date at Amazon. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro Max at $114, down from $129 and matching the Amazon low. Apple’s Smart Battery case delivers upwards of 50% longer usage with your handset for ensuring you can go all-day without having to plug in. It’s compatible with USB-C PD inputs, and also supports Qi wireless charging. iPhoneographers will also benefit from a built-in dedicated camera shutter button. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the mophie Juice Pack Access case instead at $46. This alternative will still bring much of the same battery case functionality noted above to your handset, just without the more tight-knit iOS integration or shutter button. But for those who can live without the official Apple offering, this is easily worth a look to save some extra cash.

Then head on over to our Apple guide for even more deals. This up to $300 clearance event on Apple Watch Series 5 models is still ongoing, and joined by a rare discount on an official Apple Watch Sport Loop band at $42.

Apple Smart Battery iPhone 11 Pro Case features:

Engineered for iPhone 11 Pro, the Smart Battery Case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.The case features a dedicated camera button that launches the Camera app whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked. A quick press of the button takes a photo, and a longer press captures QuickTake video. It works for selfies too.

