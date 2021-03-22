FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Abandon propane and charcoal with George Foreman’s Indoor/Outdoor Grill: $72 (22% off)

Amazon is offering the George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill for $71.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Want to grill no matter what the weather is like? If so, this George Foreman indoor/outdoor solution may be for you. It offers up a 240-square-inch grilling surface that’s said to provide enough room to cook up to 15 servings of food. A fully-electric system allows you to kick propane and charcoal to the curb, making this a great solution for anyone living in an apartment. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t let the thought of clean up prevent you from grilling with the OXO Good Grips Brush at $10 Prime shipped. Not only will it make it a cinch to scrub your new grill clean, but it also works on panini presses, stove-top griddles, and the list goes on. Well over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

The home good-related deals are far from over. We just pieced together a nice list of cookware discounts priced from $30 and up to $200 off. You can also scoop up Nespresso’s Vertuo Next for a low of $88. And for whenever a mess is made on the floor, consider picking up iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop at $200. Finally, consider giving your home office a makeover with this modern L-shaped desk for $79.

George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill features:

  • 15+ Servings: It’s barbecue time! The 240 square inches of circular grilling surface lets you make over 15 servings for large groups of people.
  • Apartment-Approved: Your landlord will love this grill just as much as you do. The fully electric system gives you high-quality grilling with no charcoal, no propane, and no flare-ups.
  • Adjustable Temperature Control: Perfect heat is the secret ingredient. The temperature probe lets you choose from five heat settings to get the best results on any kind of food.

