Cookware from $30: Gotham Steel all-in-one, Calphalon, Cuisinart, more up to $200 off

Today only, Woot is offering the 20-piece Gotham Steel All-in-One Kitchen Cookware and Bakeware Set for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. The graphite option is down at $160 on Amazon but the other two colorways are listed at $200. Described as a “complete kitchen in a box,” this is great way to refresh your cookware in one shot. This set includes fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, steamers, and more as well as “award winning” non-stick Ti-Cerama coating. Oven safe up to 500-degrees, they are also scratch-proof and metal utensil safe. Ships with a 90-day warranty and rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 Amazon customers. More cookware deals below.

For something even more affordable, browse through some of the options we have on sale below or check out the 15-piece Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set. This one sells for $52 and carries solid ratings from over 25,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as robust or expensive-looking as today’s lead deal, but it will certainly get the job done and refresh your cookware in one fell swoop.

More of today’s best cookware deals:

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on everything from KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener and Nespresso’s Vertuo Next coffee maker to iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop clean and this modern L-shaped desk. Not to mention this morning’s Easter candy sale and a solid price drop on Amazon’s best-selling car vacuum.

More on the Gotham Steel All-in-One Kitchen Cookware:

Complete Kitchen in a Box – includes a complete suite of fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, steamers and more

Award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter

Ultra-durable, scratch-proof & metal utensil safe

Aluminum composition ensures even heat distribution all around

Lightweight design makes for a comfortable cooking experience

Oven safe up to 500° F, the pots and pans are suitable for all stovetops, except induction

