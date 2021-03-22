FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cookware from $30: Gotham Steel all-in-one, Calphalon, Cuisinart, more up to $200 off

-
Home GoodswootCuisinartGotham Steel
Reg. $300 From $30

Today only, Woot is offering the 20-piece Gotham Steel All-in-One Kitchen Cookware and Bakeware Set for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. The graphite option is down at $160 on Amazon but the other two colorways are listed at $200. Described as a “complete kitchen in a box,” this is great way to refresh your cookware in one shot. This set includes fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, steamers, and more as well as “award winning” non-stick Ti-Cerama coating. Oven safe up to 500-degrees, they are also scratch-proof and metal utensil safe. Ships with a 90-day warranty and rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 Amazon customers. More cookware deals below. 

For something even more affordable, browse through some of the options we have on sale below or check out the 15-piece Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set. This one sells for $52 and carries solid ratings from over 25,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as robust or expensive-looking as today’s lead deal, but it will certainly get the job done and refresh your cookware in one fell swoop. 

More of today’s best cookware deals:

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on everything from KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener and Nespresso’s Vertuo Next coffee maker to iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop clean and this modern L-shaped desk. Not to mention this morning’s Easter candy sale and a solid price drop on Amazon’s best-selling car vacuum

More on the Gotham Steel All-in-One Kitchen Cookware:

  • Complete Kitchen in a Box – includes a complete suite of fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, steamers and more
  • Award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter
  • Ultra-durable, scratch-proof & metal utensil safe
  • Aluminum composition ensures even heat distribution all around
  • Lightweight design makes for a comfortable cooking experience
  • Oven safe up to 500° F, the pots and pans are suitable for all stovetops, except induction

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Cuisinart Gotham Steel

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score the kids a Star Wars Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair fro...
Nespresso’s Vertuo Next can make 18-ounce pour-ov...
This modern L-shaped desk ships to your door for $79 (S...
Let iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop clean your hom...
Stock up on scented Hefty Ultra Strong Kitchen Trash Ba...
Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs turn the...
Original Tritan Spork delivers a fork, knife, and spoon...
Home Depot takes up to 50% off tool combo kits from RYO...
Show More Comments

Related

Crate and Barrel x Caraway limited-edition cookware set in beautiful spring hues

Learn More
50% off

Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set with lifetime warranty just $11 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

$11 Learn More

New Hori Split Pad Pro receives Monster Hunter Rise treatment, overhauls your Nintendo Switch

Order Now! Learn More
All-time low

Logitech’s StreamCam Plus falls to new all-time low at $150 (Save $20)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $50

Score the kids a Star Wars Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair from just $23.50 (More than 50% off)

$23.50 Learn More
New low

Nespresso’s Vertuo Next can make 18-ounce pour-over carafe brews + more at a low of $88

$88 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Hydro Coach PRO, Siege of Dragonspear, SiNKR, more

FREE+ Learn More

Gap’s new eco-friendly line “For Good” has everyday basics from $10

Learn More