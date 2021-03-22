This modern L-shaped desk ships to your door for $79 (Save 25%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering the VECELO Modern L-Shaped Desk for $79.19 shipped. For comparison, it’s been fetching around $105 and today’s offer beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’re in need of a new desk, this spacious L-shaped solution could be calling your name. Once assembled it will extend 47 inches in one direction and 66 in the other, ensuring there’s plenty of room for all of your gear. It features a thick steel frame that’s said to reduce wobbliness for a stable and secure usage experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your desk, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $9. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture. More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Want to outfit your desk with new gear? If so, check out HP’s $200 Chromebook 14 now that it’s 20% off. You can also grab this gooseneck iPad holder for $10.50 Prime shipped. And for a bit of added light, peek at this industrial desk lamp with two USB ports and an AC outlet for under $29.

VECELO Modern L-Shaped Desk features:

The L-shaped corner design offers a corner wedge to meet the space and multiple storage needs for your home office. Large desktops maximize the creation of IDEAL workspace that can support multiple monitors and desktop computers.

This home office desk is made of Quality P2 grade chipboard with perfect edge technology. The thicker steel frame Construction will decrease shake, which makes the desk more stable and secure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!