Nespresso’s Vertuo Next can make 18-ounce pour-over carafe brews + more at a low of $88

Bloomingdales is offering the DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee and Espresso Maker for $87.99 shipped with the code FRIENDS at checkout. For comparison, you would spend $160 at Amazon right now for a similar machine, with today’s deal beating the previous best price that we tracked by $6, marking a new all-time low. If you’re on the hunt for a new Nespresso brewer, this is a great option. Using the latest Vertuo Next technology, it’s built to scan each capsule for a specific brew every time. The Vertuo Next supports normal brew sizes like 5-, 8-, and 14-ounces as well as single and double shots. But, it also delivers an all-new pour-over style carafe 18-ounce brew that’s only found with Nex machines. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Personally, my favorite Nespresso capsules are Caramel Cookie. You’ll get 30 pods here of the same flavor, so be sure you like the idea of this one before buying. But, once you’re ready, just $33 will give you a month’s worth of morning brew at one shot.

More on the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine:

Nespresso’s newest innovation, Vertuo Next is the most compact, sustainable and smart Vertuo machine yet. It’s made of 54% recycled materials, and is only 5.5 inches wide. Delivers a consistent and delicious cup of coffee with a simple touch of a button. After brewing, the capsule is automatically ejected and stored – ready to be recycled– and the machine will turn off to save energy. Each Vertuo machine includes a welcome kit, which includes a set of 12 Vertuo coffee capsules, offering an introduction to the various size and flavor options.

