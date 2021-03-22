FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Be ready for March Madness from $21: Spalding basketball hoop $75 off, balls, and more

-
$220 off From $21

Target is now offering the Spalding 50-inch NBA Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop for $174.99 shipped. RedCard holders can score it for $166.24 shipped. Regularly $250, today’s offer is at least $75 off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. Perfect timing for getting outside as the weather warms up, this is great little driveway basketball setup. It has an adjustable arm system (from 7.5 feet to the regulation 10 feet) that grows with the kids and a handy roller base you can fill with water or sand. This model sports a steel breakaway rim and a “durable polycarbonate backboard.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. You’ll find more basketball deals to have you ready for March Madness below from $21.

You’re going to need to some balls for your new hoop setup and a good quality affordable option falls to the Spalding TF-250 Indoor-Outdoor Basketball. It sells for $24.50 and carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,300 Amazon customers. It is “official NBA size and weight” and features an “all-surface” composite leather cover. 

More basketball deals:

Then head over to our sports fitness deal hub for additional offers to support your spring/summer outdoor activities and health regimen. We have deals on Gerber’s EAB Pocket Knife, the Withings Body+ Apple Health Scale, and a solid offer on the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. Just be sure to check out these ongoing Apple Watch Series 5  deals at up to $300 off. 

More on the Spalding 50″ NBA Adjustable Basketball Hoop:

Bring the arena to your driveway with the Spalding NBA 50″ Exactaheight Portable Hoop System. This portable hoop system includes a durable polycarbonate backboard that’s clear and padded to mimic the professional court. It gives you a good bounce on your bank shots and comes with a steel breakaway rim. You can change the height of the rim in 6-inch increments from 7.5 feet to the regulation 10 feet. Take it to the net, with the Spalding NBA 50″ Exactaheight Portable Hoop System.

