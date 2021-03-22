FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take macOS Sidecar to new heights with this $10.50 gooseneck iPad holder (Save 50%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesMoKo
50% off $10.50

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Gooseneck Tablet Holder for $10.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. It doesn’t matter if you routinely use macOS Sidecar or only tap into its powers from time to time, this gooseneck mount is here to propel your productivity forward. In case you were unaware, Sidecar allows Mac owners to wirelessly use an iPad as a secondary display. This mount clamps onto a desk and lets you easily adjust your second screen in a wide variety of ways. It’s sturdy enough to uphold 4- to 11-inch devices, making it suitable for any modern iPhone and even an iPad Pro. Reviews are light, but so far 67% of Amazon shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

Forfeit a gooseneck design in favor of spending less with MoKo’s Tablet Stand at $7. It weighs in at only 1.76-ounces, boasts a “pocket-sized” design, and even folds flat when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, be sure to peek at today’s best iOS and Mac app deals. After that, consider grabbing Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case at $112. And for when you’re headed to the big screen for some gaming, Logitech’s G923 TRUEFORCE racing wheel just hit a low of $350.

MoKo Gooseneck Tablet Holder features:

  • Made of high-quality premium ABS and metal material, which makes the long arm mount sturdy enough to hold your phone/tablet firmly, still flexible to bend in any direction to meet your different viewing angles.
  • Come with a flexible long gooseneck arm, the stretchable phone and tablet holder can be rotated 360° and freely adjusted to the best viewing angle as your need. Whether you’re siting, standing or lying on, the 360 degree rotation lazy bracket will meet your desired angle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

MoKo

About the Author

Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs turn the...
This smart RGB LED light bulb doesn’t need a hub ...
Original Tritan Spork delivers a fork, knife, and spoon...
Take streams + meetings to the next level with Elgato...
Logitech’s G923 TRUEFORCE racing wheel works with...
Save more than 35% on Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless R...
Be ready for March Madness from $21: Spalding basketbal...
Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning to 3.5mm Adapter ...
Show More Comments

Related

Twelve South debuts new HoverBar Duo iPad Stand with versatile 2-in-1 design

Buy now Learn More
Amazon low

This industrial desk lamp packs two USB ports and an AC outlet for under $29 (Amazon low)

Under $29 Learn More
43% off

Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs turn themselves on and off for $8

$4 each Learn More

Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Yuffie episode

Learn More
41% off

This smart RGB LED light bulb doesn’t need a hub and is under $6 Prime shipped (Save 41%)

Under $6 Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

+ extra 25% off Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitors upgrade your gaming rig from $599 (Save $100)

From $599 Learn More
50% off

Original Tritan Spork delivers a fork, knife, and spoon for under $2 Prime shipped (50% off)

Under $2 Learn More