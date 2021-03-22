Take macOS Sidecar to new heights with this $10.50 gooseneck iPad holder (Save 50%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Gooseneck Tablet Holder for $10.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. It doesn’t matter if you routinely use macOS Sidecar or only tap into its powers from time to time, this gooseneck mount is here to propel your productivity forward. In case you were unaware, Sidecar allows Mac owners to wirelessly use an iPad as a secondary display. This mount clamps onto a desk and lets you easily adjust your second screen in a wide variety of ways. It’s sturdy enough to uphold 4- to 11-inch devices, making it suitable for any modern iPhone and even an iPad Pro. Reviews are light, but so far 67% of Amazon shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

Forfeit a gooseneck design in favor of spending less with MoKo’s Tablet Stand at $7. It weighs in at only 1.76-ounces, boasts a “pocket-sized” design, and even folds flat when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers.

MoKo Gooseneck Tablet Holder features:

Made of high-quality premium ABS and metal material, which makes the long arm mount sturdy enough to hold your phone/tablet firmly, still flexible to bend in any direction to meet your different viewing angles.

Come with a flexible long gooseneck arm, the stretchable phone and tablet holder can be rotated 360° and freely adjusted to the best viewing angle as your need. Whether you’re siting, standing or lying on, the 360 degree rotation lazy bracket will meet your desired angle.

