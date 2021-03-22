Logitech’s G923 TRUEFORCE racing wheel works with Series X/S, PS5 + PC at a low of $350

Amazon is offering the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox Series X|S, One, and PC or PlayStation 5/4 and PC for $349.85 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low we’ve that tracked on both models. Launched last year, this is the first major discount we’ve tracked. Delivering TRUEFORCE high-definition force feedback, this steering wheel connects directly to your game and processes “at 4,000 times a second” to deliver “next-gen realism and detail” in supported titles. You’ll not just get a steering wheel here, but also a programmable dual-clutch, accelerator, brake pedal, RPM LEDs, and more. With all platforms supported here across the two models, including the latest Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (and, of course, PC), you’ll be able to play your favorite racing sims with ease here. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

However, you could instead opt for the Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel at $248 on Amazon. While it doesn’t offer TRUEFORCE technology, it does have force feedback for a realistic racing experience. Overall, this is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget, as it’s essentially the previous-generation of today’s lead deal, delivering a similar experience overall.

More about the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel:

TRUEFORCE: Unleash your passion for racing with high-definition force feedback. TRUEFORCE connects directly to game engines, processing at 4000 times a second to produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games

Programmable dual clutch: Get off the starting line faster with maximum traction and minimum smoke in supported games

Control the race: 24-point selector, RPM LEDs, integrated Xbox One or PC game controls, and progressive brake spring all help you maintain control of your vehicle at high speeds in supported games

