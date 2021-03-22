FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s G923 TRUEFORCE racing wheel works with Series X/S, PS5 + PC at a low of $350

-
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
$50 off $350

Amazon is offering the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox Series X|S, One, and PC or PlayStation 5/4 and PC for $349.85 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low we’ve that tracked on both models. Launched last year, this is the first major discount we’ve tracked. Delivering TRUEFORCE high-definition force feedback, this steering wheel connects directly to your game and processes “at 4,000 times a second” to deliver “next-gen realism and detail” in supported titles. You’ll not just get a steering wheel here, but also a programmable dual-clutch, accelerator, brake pedal, RPM LEDs, and more. With all platforms supported here across the two models, including the latest Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (and, of course, PC), you’ll be able to play your favorite racing sims with ease here. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

However, you could instead opt for the Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel at $248 on Amazon. While it doesn’t offer TRUEFORCE technology, it does have force feedback for a realistic racing experience. Overall, this is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget, as it’s essentially the previous-generation of today’s lead deal, delivering a similar experience overall.

Don’t forget to swing by today’s best game deals. We’re tracking dozens of discounts across various categories, including the Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE deal happening right now plus much more.

More about the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel:

  • TRUEFORCE: Unleash your passion for racing with high-definition force feedback. TRUEFORCE connects directly to game engines, processing at 4000 times a second to produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games
  • Programmable dual clutch: Get off the starting line faster with maximum traction and minimum smoke in supported games
  • Control the race: 24-point selector, RPM LEDs, integrated Xbox One or PC game controls, and progressive brake spring all help you maintain control of your vehicle at high speeds in supported games

