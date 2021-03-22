We are now ready to kick the week off with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning we have already seen some great deals on Apple’s official Smart Battery Case and Anker’s new MagSafe Charger, alongside an ongoing offer on Parallels Desktop 16, but it’s now time for all of today’s best game and app deals. Highlights of our collection include titles like Shadowmatic, MIDI Designer Pro 2, Siege of Dragonspear, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro, and more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Mac and iOS apps deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: D.B.System: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Colorscape – color your photos: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Instants – Instax Retro Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ultra-High Pixel Camera Editor: $4 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: MIDI Designer Pro 2: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sporty’s E6B Flight Computer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI Definitive $25, Amazon B2G1 FREE, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crypton – BTC Crypto Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MarineTraffic – Ship Tracking: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rubberband Stan: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Office: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Farm: $1 (Reg. $4)

Plus loads more Toca Boca titles from $1 (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Sleep Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Author: FREE (Reg. $15)

More on Shadowmatic:

Shadowmatic is an imagination-stirring puzzle where you rotate abstract objects in a spotlight to find recognizable silhouettes in projected shadows, relevant to the surrounding environment. “Other Worlds” is a chapter of Shadowmatic with over 30 levels in 3 unique thematic environments: Ancient Worlds, Music and Space. The chapter is available as a separate purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!