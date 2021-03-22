The upcoming release of Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch has led to yet another Hori Split Pad Pro variant. A Monster Hunter Rise-inspired unit pays homage to the series with a colorful style, game logo, and standout font selection. As with all other variants, this unit wraps your Nintendo Switch in a full-size controller. It’s more ergonomic and arguably easier to use than Nintendo’s bundled Joy-Con controllers. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest Hori Split Pad Pro gives your Nintendo Switch a Monster Hunter Rise-inspired makeover

Nintendo Switch is my favorite gaming console right now. This is despite the recent launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. That being said, the discomfort often associated with playing Nintendo Switch for an extended period can be a major differentiator when comparing with other consoles. This is especially true when gaming portably with the Nintendo Switch’s bundled Joy-Con controllers.

Thankfully, Hori Split Pad Pro came along and changed all of this. Best of all, there are a wide variety of styles to choose from. Monster Hunter Rise is the latest to be announced, and it looks fantastic. It boasts a standout color scheme that’s likely good enough to draw some in, even if they aren’t a fan of the Monster Hunter series. As you can see in the photo below, even when docked, this variant will seriously shake up the look of anyone’s Nintendo Switch.

Pricing and availability

The Monster Hunter Rise edition of Hori Split Pad Pro is slated to begin shipping on April 26. Pricing is set at $59.99. This undercuts the official cost of Joy-Con controllers and goes head-to-head with Nintendo’s official Switch Pro offering.

Anyone that purchases this unit will lock in the best offer thanks to an Amazon pre-order price guarantee. This ensures that you will be charged the lowest price offered “between the time you placed your order and the end of the day of the release date.” Best of all, you won’t have to pay up until it ships.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s no secret that I am a fan of Hori Switch Pad Pro. I was happy to place my order the original and share my thoughts in a hands-on review. While the Monster Hunter Rise edition may look significantly different, appearance is the only change.

This means that the top-notch Amazon reviews hold up and interested parties simply have yet another style to choose from. While I have yet to dive into the Monster Hunter series, I must admit that the colorful styling of this controller has left me slightly envious of anyone who decides to pre-order.

