We now have the official release date alongside a brand new trailer for the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Now set for a summertime release on Nintendo Switch and PC, fans of the series will be diving into the all-new co-op missions and Pokemon-like Monster Hunter experience some four months after the release of Monster Hunter Rise in just over two weeks. Head below for a closer look.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The original Monster Hunter Stories game brought its far more relaxed gameplay to the series and Nintendo 3DS handheld platform back in 2016. After seeing it land on mobile platforms since then, Capcom announced a brand-new sequel in the series for Switch and PC (Steam).

Much like the original RPG, Monster Hunter Stories 2 trades out the frenetic, endurance-test battles from the series proper for a more relaxed approach. Players find monster eggs, raise them as their own, jump on for a ride, and take them into turn-based battles. Alongside some familiar faces from Monster Hunter World and its expansion, the flagship monster from the upcoming Rise title, Mizutsune, also makes an appearance here.

Story details, co-op, and more…

Today’s Monster Hunter Stories 2 trailer gives us a better idea of the story where players “embark on a thrilling journey alongside Ena, Kayna, Alwin and Navirou.” You are the descendant of legendary monster rider tasked with taking care of and, what appears to be, solving the mysterious disappearance of a special Rathalos baby.

The trailer also gives us a quick glimpse of “all-new Co-op multiplayer quests in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.” As of right now, they look to be two players taking on various battles with their companion monsters — you can see it in action at the back end of the trailer above.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin release worldwide for Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9, 2021. You can check out the latest Monster Hunter Rise trailer in our Nintendo Direct presentation coverage here and pre-orders are already live at $60 with a bonus “Palamute Golden Retriever Costume (layered armor), Palico Forest Cat Costume (layered armor), and a Stat Boosting Novice Talisman.” Just make sure you check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

Monster Hunter Stories was certainly a spin-off of sorts, but it feels much more like a full-on AAA experience this time around. The almost monster buddy Pokemon-like approach here was always an interesting take on the series in my opinion, and it looks like Capcom has expanded this seemingly novel approach with a more light-hearted story and friendly gameplay style. Anyone interested in the series that felt the mainline titles were too chaotic, difficult, or just overly demanding (battles against a single monster can take upwards of an hour if you’re not experienced) will definitely want to take a closer look at Monster Hunter Stories 2 this summer.

