Grab a SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card for $60 shipped today (Reg. $80+)

B&H is now offering the SanDisk 512GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter for $59.99 shipped. Clip the on-page coupon and discount will be applied in the cart. While this one has been dropping in price at Amazon, it started out at around $100 and is currently on sale for $70 there. Today’s offer is a few bucks under the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. A perfect little upgrade for your Android handset, gaming setups, or your camera rig, this one provides 512GB of extra space in a tiny microSD card. It can reach speeds up to 120MB/s, ships with a 10-year warranty, and includes the adapter for additional compatibility. Rated 4+ stars from over 35,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need 512GB worth of extra storage or have a device that can’t make use of that much, take a look at the smaller capacities to save some cash. You can score a 256GB model from $32 and the price just goes down from there for the lighter options.The specs and ratings are essentially the same as today’s lead deal, outside of the capacity.

Storage deals don’t stop there though. This morning we spotted some notable price drops on Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs at new all-time lows from $88 shipped. Just be sure to check out our ongoing offers on Seagate Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs and everything else in our Mac accessories guide while you’re at it.

More on the SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Memory Card:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

Up to 256GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2). 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.

Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

