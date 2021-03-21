FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs fall to second-best prices from $70 (Save $25)

Amazon currently offers the Seagate Ultra Touch 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $85, today’s offer comes within $3 of the all-time low set just once before and matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date. You can also grab the 1TB version for $139.99, saving you $25 and marking the best lowest to date, as well. Seagate’s Ultra Touch SSD delivers up to 1TB of storage with a unique fabric-covered design alongside built-in USB-C connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad Pro right out of the box. You’ll also be able to count on 400MB/s transfer speeds here, and a 3-year warranty completes the package for some added peace of mind. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the increased transfer speeds and more stylish fabric housing aren’t doing it for you, going with the Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive lets you save even more. Currently fetching $48 at Amazon, this is a more affordable way to bring some USB 3.0 storage to your setup if losing out on the USB-C connectivity or SSD found above isn’t going to be a deal-breaker. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 111,000 customers.

For some quick and easy storage to throw on your key ring or in your EDC, SanDisk’s USB-C 32GB Flash Drive just dropped to its second-best price to date at $8.50. We’re also still seeing the brand’s 1TB microSD card on sale for $175.50, delivering plenty of storage for those looking to upgrade an action camera, Android smartphone, and more.

Seagate Ultra Touch SSD features:

Swift, small, and featuring Seagate’s Android backup app, Ultra Touch SSD is the ultimate external SSD for storing photos, videos, and music from your mobile device. Plus—it’s USB-C and USB 3.​0 compatible, making it the perfect companion for your Windows or Mac.

