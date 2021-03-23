eufy’s Smart Lock Touch delivers a fingerprint scanner from $144 (Save up to 28%)

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $144.49 shipped. Normally fetching $200, it just recently dropped to $180 with today’s offer saving you 28%, beating our previous mention by $5, and marking the third-best price to date. As one of eufy’s latest additions to its smart home stable, this deadbolt delivers four different ways to unlock the front door. Alongside just using a traditional key, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes as well as smartphone control over Bluetooth and even a fingerprint reader. Everything is wrapped in a sleek IP65 weather-resistant casing to round out the highlights. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 735 customers. Head below for more.

Those who want to bring a fifth way to unlock the front door into the mix can also save on the eufy Smart Lock Touch bundled with a Wi-Fi bridge for $186.99. Down from $220, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. This offering delivers all of the features noted above, but with the addition of Alexa and Android voice control. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

eufy Smart Lock Touch features:

With a durable zinc alloy, stainless steel frame, and front door deadbolt lock, Smart Lock handles the daily comings and goings of a busy household. You can install Smart deadbolt lock in just 15 minutes, all by yourself, and using only a screwdriver—saving you money on calling a contractor.

