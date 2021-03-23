FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufy’s Smart Lock Touch delivers a fingerprint scanner from $144 (Save up to 28%)

-
Save 28% From $144

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $144.49 shipped. Normally fetching $200, it just recently dropped to $180 with today’s offer saving you 28%, beating our previous mention by $5, and marking the third-best price to date. As one of eufy’s latest additions to its smart home stable, this deadbolt delivers four different ways to unlock the front door. Alongside just using a traditional key, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes as well as smartphone control over Bluetooth and even a fingerprint reader. Everything is wrapped in a sleek IP65 weather-resistant casing to round out the highlights. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 735 customers. Head below for more.

Those who want to bring a fifth way to unlock the front door into the mix can also save on the eufy Smart Lock Touch bundled with a Wi-Fi bridge for $186.99. Down from $220, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. This offering delivers all of the features noted above, but with the addition of Alexa and Android voice control. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

This morning saw a collection of Anker wireless chargers go on sale from $20 in an Amazon Gold Box sale. That’s alongside all of the other deals from the brand that kicked off the week right here from $11, as well as the smartphone-controlled eufy RoboVac G30 Vacuum at $230.

eufy Smart Lock Touch features:

With a durable zinc alloy, stainless steel frame, and front door deadbolt lock, Smart Lock handles the daily comings and goings of a busy household. You can install Smart deadbolt lock in just 15 minutes, all by yourself, and using only a screwdriver—saving you money on calling a contractor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Ve...
Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-cours...
JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speaker...
Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch ...
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low a...
All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase R...
Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home...
Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats, adidas, Fanat...
Show More Comments

Related

48% off

Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Vent Clips, now $2 each (Save 48%)

$2 each Learn More
Save now

Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-course bundle, now $34

$34 Learn More
50% off

JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers for $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

$150 Learn More
$115 off

Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch TV at $205.50 (All-time low, $115 off)

$204.50 Learn More
Save $750

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low at $650 (Reg. $1,400)

$650 Learn More

All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase ‘cutest bounty in the galaxy’

Order Now! Learn More
$100 off

Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home’s electric usage at $100 off

$199 Learn More
20% off

Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats, adidas, Fanatics gear, more: Store credit up to 20% off

From $20 Learn More