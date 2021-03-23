FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s smartphone-controlled eufy RoboVac G30 Vacuum falls to $230 at Amazon (Reg. $320)

Amazon
EufyHome (an Anker brand) via Amazon is offering its RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the regular $320 price tag, $50 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Alongside Alexa compatibility, this model sports “Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0” with a path tracking sensor so it doesn’t just bounce all over the place aimlessly. Add in app control via your smartphone with Boost IQ tech that automatically accommodates areas that need deep cleaning, as well as “2000Pa of hard-hitting suction,” and you’re looking at quite a capable little cleaning bot for $230. Ships with a 1-year warranty, the auto-return charging dock, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, Anker’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at $150 is a great option. It will still provide autonomous cleaning, just without all of the bells and whistles, smartphone control, and lighter suction power. But with a 4+ star rating from over 43,000 Amazon customers, you know you’re getting what you pay for here. 

Prefer a cordless stick vacuum instead? We just spotted a great deal on the Dyson V7 stick vacuum at $160. Just make sure to dive into our home goods guide for even more and check out some of the other robotic options we have on sale. Those include iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with automatic dirt disposal and the brand’s Braava 380t robot mop.

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac G30:

  • Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0: With the Path Tracking Sensor, Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allows for purposeful cleaning across all surfaces when compared to random path robotic vacuums
  • 2000Pa of Hard-Hitting Suction: The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors
  • App Control with Cleaning History: Complete all your cleaning needs right from your smartphone. When the job is done check-out where and when your RoboVac cleaned

