Save up to 28% on JBL portable Bluetooth speakers in a variety of colors from $30

Amazon currently offers the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.95 shipped in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $180, you’re saving 28% with today’s offer coming within $10 of our previous mention and marking the second-best price since December. Warmer weather is just around the corner and JBL’s Charge 4 is ready to serenade you just about anywhere thanks to its IPX7 waterproof casing. Other notable features include dual passive radiators for “loud and clear sound” as well as 20-hour battery life that can be used to top off your smartphone with a built-in 2.4A USB port. Over 24,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $30.

For those who don’t need as room-filling of sound, Amazon has the JBL Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $29.95. Down from $40, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and delivers the best price we’ve tracked in over five months. This portable offering arrives with similar water-resistance, just without the more capable audio playback features and 5-hour battery life. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 25,000 customers.

Or just grab this even more portable JBL Clip 3 speaker while it’s on sale for $50. As the smallest of the batch, it won’t quite deliver the same sound quality as either of the aforementioned speakers, but will let you rock out just about anywhere with a design that clips onto a backpack and more. Then hit up our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for more.

JBL Charge 4 Speaker features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!