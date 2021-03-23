FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $150 on Samsung Chromebooks starting at $190

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $239.99 shipped. Down from $300, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just once before well over a year ago. You can also score the 64GB model for $299.99, down from $350. Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ delivers a 15-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a “military-grade” aluminum build. Built-in Google Assistant features pair with up to 10.5-hours of battery life to keep you untethered from a wall outlet through extended web surfing sessions, and a USB-C port plus dual USB 3.0 inputs round out the package. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and our announcement coverage offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

Other Samsung Chromebook deals:

Yesterday also saw HP’s Chromebook 14 go on sale for $200, matching one of the best prices to date at 20% off. But if you’re in the market for a more lightweight option for surfing the web from the couch, the Kindle Kids Edition tablet is down to an all-time low of $75 with bundled Amazon Kids+ access.

Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ features:

Google Classroom Compatible! The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere.

