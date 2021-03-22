HP’s $200 Chromebook 14 offers 9-hour battery life, USB-C, more (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB (14-db0020nr) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This affordable Chromebook costs considerably less than MacBooks and many other competitors while still providing an easy way to browse the web and more. Not only can you take full advantage of Chrome OS, you’ll also be able to run Android apps thanks to built-in support for the Google Play Store. With up to 9.25-hour battery life, many users will be able to power through an entire workday without needing a charge. I/O options include 3.5mm audio, USB-A, Type-C, and microSD. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you plan to connect your new Chromebook to a monitor, you may want consider grabbing this foldable aluminum laptop stand at $18 Prime shipped. Unlike many competitors, this solution folds into a compact design that’s easy to slide into a backpack. More than 325 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

And if you own a tablet, be sure to check out this gooseneck desk mount for $10.50. It typically costs twice as much, providing you with 50% of savings. You can also expand the storage of your new Chromebook with SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card for $60. This can also be achieved with Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C solid-state drives from $88.

HP Chromebook 14 features:

Power to work and play all day: all the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience

Daily dose of entertainment: immerse yourself in Dual speakers and audio by B&O play, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation

