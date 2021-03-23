FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kindle Kids Edition tablet with Amazon Kids+ access hits all-time low at $75 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Kindle Kids Edition tablets. Available in all four color/design options, the Kindle Kids Edition is now available for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $110, that’s 32% or $35 off the going rate and the best price we have tracked. This bundle includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1-year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, and a “2-year worry-free guarantee – up to a $219 value.” This is “purpose-built for reading (not a toy)” with a black and white glare-free display, “weeks” of battery life on a single charge, and a great little bundle to promote reading. Amazon Kids+ access includes the complete Harry Potter series plus more and you’re scoring a nice 2-year piece of mind warranty here (“If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.”) Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you don’t think the reading-only black and white display will be of interest, take a look at the Amazon Fire 7 tablet to save even more. While it doesn’t come with the child-focused features and content, it is a far more fully-featured tablet experience and carries stellar ratings from over 170,000 Amazon customers. 

But there are plenty of notable deals for the kids live right now. Firstly, dive into the ongoing Osmo STEM and coding kit deals from $21, then check out this PBS Kids subscription offer, this Star Wars Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair, and all of the latest LEGO building kit deals from $12

Or just head over to our iPad deal hub and score one of those at a discount instead. We still have all-time lows on Apple’s latest iPad Air and the matching official Smart Folio

More on the Kindle Kids Edition:

  • Includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, and 2-year worry-free guarantee – up to a $219 value.
  • Kindle Kids Edition is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white glare-free display and weeks of battery life. It performs differently than a tablet, because it’s geared for reading books – no games, ads or videos means zero distractions.
  • With the included year of Amazon Kids+, kids can explore popular titles and series. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

