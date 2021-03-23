FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keurig's space-saving K-Slim K-Cup Coffee Maker now $70 shipped (Reg. up to $110)

Reg. $110 $70

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $110 at Target and currently on sale for $80, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This model is among the more attractive and compact models in the Keurig lineup. At less than 5-inches wide, it is great for tight spaces and won’t take up much room on the countertop. Features include a 46-ounce removable water reservoir, three cup size selections, and a travel mug-friendly design so you can brew directly into your up to 7-inch tall on-the-go cup. This one is also compatible with the My K-Cup filter so you can brew your own ground beans as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

However, you can certainly get in the single-serve game for less than $70 and the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker is a great way to do so. It sells for $40 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,700 Amazon customers. It also features a slim form-factor and can brew ground beans right out of the box without needing to buy the separate filter attachment. 

Before you dive into the rest of our discounted home goods, check out today’s K-Cup sale at Best Buy from $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. You’ll find up to $6 off 24-packs of K-Cups from The Original Donut Shop, Dunkin’ Donuts, and more right here. We also have some great deals live on TaoTronics’ highly-rated rechargeable table lamp, the ecobee 2-pack of SmartSensors with HomeKit, and Calphalon’s Precision Blender

More on the Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Coffee Maker:

  • FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5” wide, fits neatly on your countertop.
  • MULTIPLE CUP WATER RESERVOIR: Removable 46 ounce reservoir lets you brew up to 4 cups before refilling. 8oz cup size
  • 3 CUP SIZES: brew an 8, 10, or 12 ounce cup at the push of a button.
  • FAST & FRESH BREWED: Delicious coffee made in minutes.
  • TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7. 0” tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.
  • ENERGY EFFICIENT: Auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 5 minutes after the last brew, helping to save energy.

