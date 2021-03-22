TaoTronics’ highly-rated rechargeable table lamp drops by 30% to $28 shipped

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Rechargeable Table Lamp for $27.99 shipped with the code DFV8DSI9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this saves you 30% overall and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering a built-in 4000mAh battery, this lamp is designed to add light anywhere you place it. Whether you’re bringing it camping or just outside on the patio to grill at night, it’s the perfect accessory for every home. It features the ability to change its color as well as brightness so you can customize it for any mood. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

Now, if you’re wanting something that’s a bit more simplistic, this basic table lamp is a great option. At under $12 Prime shipped, there’s plenty of room left in your budget to grab an LED bulb to light your home.

Looking for bulbs to upgrade existing fixtures? Well, earlier today, we spotted a deal on an RGB LED bulb that requires no hub for under $6 on Amazon. Plus, you can pick up two dusk-to-dawn LEDs for $4 each right now as well.

More about the TaoTronics Table Lamp:

Touch Sensor Table Lamp: Providing a 3000-3500K color temperature, just lay your finger on the touch sensor panel on the top of lamp, browse infinite possibilities of brightness to choose from. Enjoy more of a choice with no preset levels to start with.

Multifunctional Night Lights And Lantern: As table lamp, it could create a comforting and romantic atmosphere, is ideal for decor and light up your bedroom, living room, office and any corner of household and commercial environments. What’s more, it could also used for camping, BBQ, Emergency Situatuons and other Lighting Needs.

Stronger And Longer Battery Life: Benefit from the built-in 4000mAh rechargeable battery that’ll outlast your needs and expectations – up to 110Hours with the light always on at minimum brightness. One charge, long-term use, do not need to worry about sudden power failure, or cordless use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!