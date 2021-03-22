FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime members can score a rare deal on Calphalon’s Precision Blender at $86 (Reg. $130)

Home Goods
Reg. $130 $86

Woot is now offering Amazon Prime members the Calphalon Precision Blender for $85.99 shipped. Regularly $130 or so and currently fetching $121 at Amazon, today’s offer is 34% off the going rate, slightly below the Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we have tracked. This sleek matte black solution carries a 900-watt base that will make short work of your daily smoothie as well as light meal preparations. It features a dual-direction, 6-point stainless steel blade, a dishwasher-safe 1.5-liter blending jar, and four preset programs: “smoothie, dip, milkshake, and frozen drink.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below. 

While it certainly won’t look as impressive on the countertop, nor is it as powerful as today’s lead deal, a great alternative is the Magic Bullet Blender. It sells for $30 at Amazon where it carries solid ratings and ships with a series of on-the-go blending cups that are ideal for your daily smoothies. 

The kitchenware deals continue today with Gotham Steel, Claphalon, and Cuisinart cookware offers from $30. Just be sure to check the deals we have available on George Foreman’s Indoor/Outdoor Grill, this Nespresso Vertuo Next brewer, these Hefty Ultra Strong Kitchen Trash Bags, and everything else you’ll find right here

More on the Calphalon Precision Blender:

  • Dual-direction, 6-point stainless steel blades pulverize in seconds
  • 1. 5-liter capacity BPA-free Tritan jar
  • Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup
  • 4 presets: smoothie, dip, milkshake, and frozen drink
  • Backed by a 5-year limited

