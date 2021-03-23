FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OxyLED 49-foot RGB strip lights plunge to $15 Prime shipped, more up to 43% off

-
43% off From $15

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED 49.2-foot RGB Strip Lights for $14.72 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Altogether you’ll bag 43% of savings and undercut the lowest pricing we have tracked by $2. If you want overhaul the look of one or several different rooms, this kit should do the trick. It affordably delivers three 16.4-foot RGB strip light strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can sense music and shake up lighting while keeping up with the beat. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find Bluetooth and Wi-Fi strip light deals priced from $19.

More strip light deals:

  • Minger 16.4-foot RGBIC Bluetooth Strip Lights: $19 (Reg. $27)
    • Clip on-page 10% off coupon
    • Apply code WS7O6L6M
  • Govee 32.8-foot Smart RGB Strip Lights: $31 (Reg. $36)
    • Clip on-page $5 off coupon

The deals are far from over. Right now you can snatch up Airthings’ Wave Plus smart air quality monitor for $180 or cash in on several Philips Hue outdoor light discounts priced as low as $80. And if you have an ecobee thermostat, don’t forget to consider grabbing two SmartSensors at a new low of $50.

OxyLED 49.2-foot RGB Strip Lights features:

  • Bring the feeling of being at a live show right into your living room! Equipped to sense the beat of the music, these lights will pulse in time to your playlist, creating a fun ambiance for everyone.
  • The OxyLED Strip Light allows for manual control and remote control, making it convenient to dim the light and set a favorite color by the remote controller without leaving your bed before sleeping. Just enjoy the peace and then fall asleep slowly after a busy day.

