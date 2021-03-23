FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Airthings Wave Plus smart air quality monitor drops to $180 (Save 21%)

-
AmazonSmart Homeairthings
Save 21% $180

Amazon is currently offering the Airthings Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor for $179.99 shipped. Down from its usual $229 going rate, you’re saving 21% with today’s offer coming within $10 of our previous mention and marking the third-best discount to date. Airthings can track six different factors of air quality including chemicals (VOCs), CO2, humidity, pressure, and temperature. It also sports a built-in radon detector, differentiating itself from the competition. On top of monitoring the stats in a companion app, notifications let you know when humidity rises and the like. Alexa and Assistant integration allow you to bring the stats into your smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 865 customers. Head below for more.

For those who can get away without as robust of an air quality monitor, going with the Airthings Wave Mini at $80 is a great way to make out for even less. This miniature monitor lacks the same readout of the lead offer, but still brings temperature, humidity, and VOCs insights into your setup. The compact design pairs over Bluetooth to your phone to show results in the companion app. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 225 customers.

Then don’t forget to check out the latest and greatest offering from Airthings, the new View Plus. This recent unveil debuts as the brand’s first air quality monitor sporting particulate matter tracking alongside a host of other notable features.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

Airthings Wave Plus is the first ever smart indoor air quality monitor with radon detection, designed for homes and all populated spaces. A clean air detector enabling you to gain full visibility into six factors; radon, airborne chemicals (TVOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2) humidity, temperature and air pressure. Battery operated allowing you to install anywhere, with 16 months battery life using Bluetooth.

