PowerA's FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

Following in the footsteps of its similar Xbox gamepad, PowerA is now introducing its version of a Switch Elite controller known as the FUSION Pro Wireless. Continuing its domination of the third-party Switch controller and accessory space, PowerA now has its latest Xbox Elite-style FUSION Pro Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch up for pre-order. But with all of those professional features and customization options comes quite a hefty price tag. Check out the debut trailer and get more details below. 

PowerA FUSION Pro Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch

Officially licensed by Nintendo, the FUSION Pro Wireless controller brings a sort Xbox Elite-like approach to the party with customizable faceplates and thumbsticks, as well as what PowerA calls a detachable and programmable Pro Pack with removable paddle controls — a sort of mini included add-on that affixes to the back of the controller to carry up to four programmable paddle controls. 

The Bluetooth-enabled controller supports both wireless use via the 900mAh internal battery or wired connections with the included and detachable 9.8-foot braided USB-C cable. 

Along with swappable thumb sticks (featuring convex and concave caps) making use of “embedded anti-friction rings,” the FUSION Pro Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch also includes a pair of magnetic faceplates (one black and one white) to customize the look of your gamepad. 

Housed within the injected rubber grips you’ll find a 3.5mm audio jack, motion sensor control, and all of the usual face buttons, a D-pad, shoulder triggers, and system controls. 

The awesome PowerA FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch lets you play your way. Featuring premium materials, world-class craftsmanship, customizable controls and hardware, and professional-grade functionality, this will quickly become your favorite Nintendo controller. 

The new PowerA FUSION Pro Wireless controller for Nintendo Switch is now up for pre-order at $99.99

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, the price isn’t going to go over very well with most folks, but this is one of those Elite-style controllers for Switch. There are plenty of wireless Switch controllers out there in the $40 range, but not with four programmable paddles, magnetic swappable faceplates, and the rest of it. It certainly isn’t for everyone, but hardcore Switch gamers might really appreciate the customization options here. 

