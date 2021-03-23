Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor packs AirPlay 2, Netflix, more from $196 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor for $319.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low for only the second time, and is the best since December. Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 4K panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including integrated AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other series, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day. Rated 4/5 stars from 135 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the 27-inch version of Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor for $195.99. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $34 in savings and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. While you’ll enjoy much of the same smart features as noted above, this one steps down to a 27-inch 1080p display while ditching the 65W USB-C PD port. Rated 4/5 stars.

Those who would prefer more of a gaming monitor will want to check out the ongoing discounts we spotted on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 displays. Currently marked down to some of the best prices yet, you’ll find $100 in savings across the board starting at $599. Of course, that’s also alongside everything in our PC gaming guide, as well.

Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO

