FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor packs AirPlay 2, Netflix, more from $196 (Save 20%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
Save 20% From $197

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor for $319.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low for only the second time, and is the best since December. Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 4K panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including integrated AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other series, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day. Rated 4/5 stars from 135 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the 27-inch version of Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor for $195.99. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $34 in savings and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. While you’ll enjoy much of the same smart features as noted above, this one steps down to a 27-inch 1080p display while ditching the 65W USB-C PD port. Rated 4/5 stars.

Those who would prefer more of a gaming monitor will want to check out the ongoing discounts we spotted on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 displays. Currently marked down to some of the best prices yet, you’ll find $100 in savings across the board starting at $599. Of course, that’s also alongside everything in our PC gaming guide, as well.

Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Grasp 200 miles of local channels with 1byone’s A...
Save up to $150 on Samsung Chromebooks starting at $190
Upgrade your home office with the Logitech MX Master 3 ...
Ruggedize your 11-inch iPad Pro with Spigen’s Tou...
Osmo Easter sale now live at up to 54% off: iPad/Fire T...
Kindle Kids Edition tablet with Amazon Kids+ access hit...
Amazon will sell you this highly-rated Bella Juice Extr...
Airthings Wave Plus smart air quality monitor drops to ...
Show More Comments

Related

From $400

Save $100 on Monoprice’s 49-inch UltraWide 1440p Monitor, more from $400

$100 off Learn More
Shop now

Save $100 on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitors

$100 off Learn More
28% off

Grasp 200 miles of local channels with 1byone’s Amplified 4K Digital TV Antenna: $18 (Save 28%)

$18 Learn More

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

Learn More
Save $150

Save up to $150 on Samsung Chromebooks starting at $190

From $190 Learn More
20% off

Upgrade your home office with the Logitech MX Master 3 or MX Keys Advanced for $80 each

$80 each Learn More
62% off

Ruggedize your 11-inch iPad Pro with Spigen’s Tough Armor Case at only $10 (Save 62%)

$10 Learn More
60% off

Burton’s Winter Event offers ski jackets, pants, more up to 60% off + free shipping

From $30 Learn More