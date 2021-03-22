Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitors upgrade your gaming rig from $599 (Save $100)

Microsoft is currently offering the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $599 shipped. Down from its $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best we’ve seen since December. You can also step up to the 32-inch model for $699, down from its $799 going rate and beating our previous mention by $1. Treat your battlestation to one of Samsung’s latest gaming monitors, which deliver 1440p QLED panels alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports for pairing with your machine. Not to mention Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back for some added flair. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If both of the featured monitors are still a little too rich for your blood, you could just ditch the higher-end refresh rates found above and go with Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor instead. This offering delivers the same 1440p resolution on both of the featured models, but steps down to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is still plenty capable for gaming and the like. And for $350, it won’t set you back as much either.

All of today’s best PC gaming deals are highlighted by a particularly notable offer on Elgato’s Wave:1 USB microphone at a new all-time low of $110. That’s alongside Logitech’s G923 TRUEFORCE racing wheel at $350 and these ongoing Razer Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories from $40.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!