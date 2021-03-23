Score rare savings on Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches, mesh access points, more from $81

Staples is currently discounting a selection of Ubiquiti networking gear headlined by its UniFi Switch 8 60W for $89 shipped when code 91742 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $109, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, matches our previous mention for the lowest price in over a year, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Whether you’re just building out a Ubiquiti setup or need to expand, this managed 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch brings four PoE slots into your network for powering access points, cameras, and more. It has a total 60W power output, making it a very capable option for kickstarting your setup. You’re looking at 8Gb/s of total throughput and other perks from the Ubiquiti ecosystem are built-in as well, including monitoring per-port traffic and more. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more Ubiquiti deals from $81.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to apply the aforementioned code at checkout to lock-in the additional savings on all of the following listings.

Other Ubiquiti deals:

If you’re in need of something a bit more plug and play, opting for this Google Nest Wifi Router system with two points at $219 is a great alternative that’ll also save you plenty of cash along the way. But if the Ubiquiti discounts do catch your eye, don’t forget to swing by our recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup. I rely on several of the switches and access points that are on sale today, and you can get a closer look at their performance right here.

UniFi Switch 8 60W features:

Expand and power your network with the UniFi Switch 8 60W, part of the Ubiquiti Networks® UniFi Enterprise System. The UniFi Switch 8 60W is a compact, fully managed 802.3af PoE Gigabit switch, delivering robust performance and intelligent switching for enterprise networks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!