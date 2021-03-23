FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Nest Wifi Router with two points drops to $219 (Refurb, Orig. $349)

-
wootGoogleNetworking
Orig. $349 $219

Today only, Woot offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $218.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $349 for a new model at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Includes a 90-day warranty Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage can make out for less by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router at $169. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

This morning saw a collection of Pixel smartphones go on sale to join all of the other Google discounts that have gone live as of late. You can still score the first notable discount of 2021 on Google Pixel Buds at $159 alongside a pair of Nest Audio speakers at $170.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Google

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Google Pixel 3/XL see refurbished deals from $120 in Wo...
Prime members can score a rare deal on Calphalon’...
Google Pixel Buds see first price cut of 2021 down to $...
Bring a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers to your Assi...
Google’s latest Nest Thermostat hits new all-time low...
Outdoor adventure-ready OtterBox waterproof duffle back...
Wilson Amplifiers supplies cell signal boosters that ta...
Google Pixelbook Go drops to new Amazon lows at up to $...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 36%

Anker Gold Box takes up to 36% off 3-in-1 charging stations, Qi pads, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Save now

Google Pixel 3/XL see refurbished deals from $120 in Woot sale, more starting at $80

From $80 Learn More
$15 off

Microsoft’s Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse drops to $35 at Best Buy (Save $15)

$35 Learn More
30% off

TaoTronics’ highly-rated rechargeable table lamp drops by 30% to $28 shipped

$28 Learn More
37.5% off

ecobee’s 2-pack of SmartSensors with HomeKit fall to new low of $50 shipped

$50 Learn More
Review

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Review: My favorite 60% keyboard so far [Video]

Learn More

Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more

Learn More
Reg. $130

Prime members can score a rare deal on Calphalon’s Precision Blender at $86 (Reg. $130)

$86 Learn More