Google Nest Wifi Router with two points drops to $219 (Refurb, Orig. $349)

Today only, Woot offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $218.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $349 for a new model at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Includes a 90-day warranty Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage can make out for less by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router at $169. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

This morning saw a collection of Pixel smartphones go on sale to join all of the other Google discounts that have gone live as of late. You can still score the first notable discount of 2021 on Google Pixel Buds at $159 alongside a pair of Nest Audio speakers at $170.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

